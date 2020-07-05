Embattled Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi has got diehard fans who believe he isn’t the worst of persons regardless of the multinational fraud allegations meted at him.

Recall a fan vowed to tell the story of how Hushpuppi was an icon to his children, another has gone out of his way to frame a picture of their idol in his living room.

It is safe to say that the stereotypes Nigerians have suffered from the world as regards fraudulent lifestyle seems to stem from the fact that netizens never hesitate to celebrate people who show off unexplained wealth on social media.

Check out the frame below:

