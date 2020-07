An update on the Seyitan and D’banj rape case has been released by STER.

The update stating that the two have reached a nonmonetary out-of-court settlement.

In a statement released July 24, STER stated that D’banj and Seyitan who accused him of rape met at a location determined by Mr. Segun Awosanya (Segalink) where they reached an out-of-court settlement on the 13th of July, 2020.

See full statement below: