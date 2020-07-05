Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar had denied any involvement with Hushpuppi after a photo of the two emerged with Nigerian pointing fingers at Atiku for being an associate of Hushpuppi.

In a statement released on July 4, 2020, the ruling political party, APC urged the EFCC and other security agencies to investigate the links between Hushpuppi and some PDP chieftains.

The party in its statement said Hushpuppi has been photographed with Atiku and some other PDP stalwarts like Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye, and Yakubu Dogara and so they should be investigated to determine if they have any link with Hushpuppi.

In reaction, Atiku Abubakar’s media aide Paul Ibe stated that the former president had no meeting with Hushpuppi as speculated but were only photographed together “a mere photo-op”.

The statement reads;

”It is curious that the All Progressives Congress is mischievously trying to link Atiku Abubakar to the alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, AKA Hushpuppi, simply because he was photographed with Atiku at an event where many Nigerians had gathered. For the avoidance of doubt, it was a mere photo-op and not at any meeting as being ingloriously speculated. We would advise the APC and Mr. Nabena to be very mindful of such senseless statements in the future especially as the case under reference is a subject of litigation in another country. Had they been more sensitive, they would have come to terms with the reality that the case is a national embarrassment – not something to cheer about for any political blackmail.”

