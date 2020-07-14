It looks like American celebrity couple, Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith may have decided to work on their marriage of 23 years as recent reports revealed that they are spending some quality family time at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.

This comes after the couple, dominated the entertainment news headlines a few days ago.

The vacation comes after Jada, 48, confirmed to her action star husband on her Facebook show Red Table Talk that she had cheated with 27-year-old singer August Alsina.

The power couple has revealed they had split up before Jada embarked on an “entanglement” with the 27-year-old R&B singer.

Page Six reports that the couple flew out of the US to the Bahamas shortly after filming the Red Table Talk episode where they addressed August’s claims.

The publication added that also with the couple was their 19-year-old daughter Willow.

The Mail Online reports that at one point in the conversation the couple echoed each other, saying: “We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life,” a reference to a catchphrase in Will’s Bad Boys franchise.

HOT NOW