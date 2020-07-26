Praise claims Prince undressed Dorathy last night and put her to sleep because she was intoxicated and couldn’t help herself.

Dorathy’s was surprised when Praise told her at the lounge that Prince helped her to undress after the party last night before she could sleep properly. To her, it was the most unimaginable thing to ever happen to her.

Though she agreed she was drunk but doesn’t remember how she slipped into her pj’s, the idea of Prince undressing and putting her into her pj’s has left her shocked. She apologized that she won’t drink again though she can’t recall any of such an event happening.

She repeatedly asked if it was true before dashing into the room to verify from Prince who told her she was drunk but didn’t undress her.

So, if not Princ, who actually helped Dorathy into her pajamas?………

