Biggie has announced N2million prize for the housemate with the best hairstyle in the Darling hair task at the end of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 show.

The BBnaija Lockdown housemates have been spotted in the salon loosening their old hair for a new hairstyle which could probably get them to win the money.

Neo and Laycon helped Nengi and Wathoni loosen their old hairstyle. It’s safe to say Laycon and Wathoni are getting used to each other as they were spotted together as he loosens the hair.

Who are you hoping to see come out as the winner?

See Images below:

HOT NOW