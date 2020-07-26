The first kiss ever in this year’s version of the BBNaija reality show was shared by Kiddwaya and Wathoni shared last night a truth or dare game played by the housemates.

Though Wathoni was dared to kiss Trickytee for 20 seconds, she choose to replace him with either Prince or Kiddwaya. She went on to ask Nengi to help her choose between the two guys and ended up kissing Kiddwaya for 20 seconds.

Here is the video below;