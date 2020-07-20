Victoria Vee Adeyele, one of the BBNaija 2020 housemates has revealed why she turned down university education for a career in music.

Vee, a London returnee revealed how she is still amazed by the uncommon support she got from her parents after she made the decision to ditch her university education.

She said, “I told my parents I don’t want to go to university. I said I will not attend a University, but I will have a career in music.

“I didn’t want to spend as much as 9000 euros and not like what I studied. It was a difficult decision because I am the firstborn.”

“Till date, it is still surprising that my parents are so proud of me, sometimes I’m shocked at their support.”

Vee will be competing with 19 other housemates for the N85 million grand prize in the biggest Nigeria Reality TV Show.

