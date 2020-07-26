Last night party showed a new side of the BBNaija housemates as many came out different to let loose and party.

One of the features from the party that caught attention was the dressing style of each housemate.

However, Biggie in a post via its website listed House mates that dressed well for success.

See them below;

Ka3na

When it comes to crafting a bespoke look, Ka3na has more levels than a skyscraper. Her shimmering sequined green dress and wig showcased her sense of style superbly. The low cut dress was tailored to perfection and showed that when Ka3na says she’s knows all about luxury fashion, she isn’t kidding.

Vee

When you go hunting, you should dress like a killer, and Vee lived up to that advice. Her leopard print dress screamed cougar, and there was no denying that if you had to separate the people who played, versus the people who slayed, she would be in in the latter group.

Tolanibaj

There was no missing this shimmering pink two-piece that had Tolanibaj glowing. The look added to the newfound confidence that Tolanibaj has been showing off. Partnered with her huge hair, it transformed her from a bystander, to the fiercest fashion-forward femme.

Dorathy

When it comes to working with what you have, Dorathy once again showed she that knows her strong points, and how to work them. Her lowcut, long-sleeved grey dress accentuated her curvaceousness sublimely. If you had overlooked her before, then it would be nearly impossible to overlook her now.

Trikytee

For the first time in days we glimpsed Trikytee without his trademark bandana, and what followed was simply marvellous. There is no denying the pimp energy that exuded from the black shirt adn flag patterened shirt, black straight brimmed hat, and walking stick combination. Trikytee’s unconventional choices led to a fashion win that could have been a loss.

Eric

There’s no denying this man is yummy, but when he dresses in a two-piece linen suit like and matching hat, he goes to full-blown delicious. The simplicity of the look did one thing we thought could never happen, make Eric look as good dressed, as he does without a shirt on.

Prince

He is royalty and when he draped himself in that black and white shirt which was unbuttoned nearly to his navel, the regalness of his couture choices shined through. His effortless swagger made the whole number and instant hit and unforgettable look. Prince, you truly were a fashion king today,

HOT NOW