Reality star and model, Bamike Olawumi popularly known as Bam Bam has decided to pay a courtesy visit to the palace Ooni of Ife’s palace at Ife, Osun State.

Fans attention might currently be drawn to the ongoing season five of the Big Brother Naija Show but Bam Bam who was a housemate during season three of the reality show decided to draw fans attention.

The beautiful mother of one took to her official Instagram Page to share a picture of herself at the Ooni palace as she showed how excited she his.

Dressed in an adorable white outfit, Bam Bam looked stunning and sparkling as she captioned the post with a message that reads “When your Godfather is the King.”

