One of the prominent faces in the new episode of the BBNaija reality show, Laycon who was earlier misjudged by many people from his looks is now gathering momentum. The fact that his album is now in spot number 3 on Apple music is a testimony to this.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe a.k.a Laycon who was looked down on by the audience at the beginning of the show is now speedily and steadily accruing more fans to his fan base than other male housemates as new revelations about him is brought to light.

One of such revelations that diverted fans attention to him was the information that allegedly states him as the overall best graduating student from department of Art at University of Lagos in 2016.

Furthermore, Laycon even garnered more attention when the music video where he featured ace Nigerian rappers Reminisce and Chinko Ekun came to public awareness. Check the video out here.

This young contestant on the reality show is a true example of not judging a book by its cover.

Although he was first trolled online for his looks, now fans are not only rooting for him to go home with the grand prize, he has also acquired more fans for himself in his musical career as fans cannot but praise his lyrical rendition and intelligence.

See some accolades he is getting on social media;

So laycon good like this and Nigerians nor notice am,,,DJ cuppy dey carry jollof rice up and down for IG and we dey stream, this life nor really balance #BBNaija #laycon #Dorathy pic.twitter.com/68IC9imTqz — muheez (@iammueezador) July 20, 2020

#BBNaijaLockdown #laycon good morning my fellow team laycon!!!pls it’s not about tweeting Alone here on tweeter let’s go hard for our guy laycon!!!they never know he gat fan base in the house!!!lets vote hardddd each time he’s up for possible evictions!!!🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vUzSwM6RNC — farefunmi💋laycon’s bae🔥 (@Farefunmi1) July 20, 2020

