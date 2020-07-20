One of the BBNaija new housemate, Laycon currently considered as one of the prominent faces in the ongoing reality show unknown to most people made a music video where he featured big music artistes, Reminisce and Chinko Ekun.

Laycon is a rapper, and upcoming artiste who until now was unknown to many Nigeria rap music fans.

He stands out from the other housemates over his Ghetto-like appearance, which has made many viewers of the show adopt him as their favourite.

Last year, Laycon dropped a song titled Fierce where he featured the Nigerian top artistes in the game of rap, Chinko Ekun and Alaga Ibile himself, Reminisce.

He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

Watch the music video below;

HOT NOW