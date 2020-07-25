The Big Brother Naija Season 5 love birds Eric and Lilo have been trending on social media after Eric was caught by the camera licking his mouth in his sleep.

The two housemates have shown some sort of intimacy lately that made the fans pair them together.

However, things were not going as fast between them as the fans want it to be. The housemates appear to be taking things slow, a decision that antagonizes the expectation of their fans.

Last night, Eric was spotted licking his lips while sleeping and a fan said; ‘Eric is giving Lilo head”.