Another breaking revelation from the Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya is trending on social media as the housemate revealed how he had to pay $8k for a private jet to travel down from Abuja to Lagos for the reality show.

This revelation was brought to light in a morning chat between the billionaire’s son and some of the other housemates. Chatting with his fellow housemates, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, and Nengi, he revealed that he paid $8000 (N3.1million) for a private jet to get him down to Lagos from Abuja for the official screening of the Big Brother Naija season 5 show.

He further disclosed that his friend’s dad is Andry Rajoelina, the president of Madagascar.

This revelation obviously got the attention of the beautiful Nengi as she commented that if she had known he was flying down in a private jet, she would have joined him. Kiddwaya replied that he would have also allowed her to come aboard because he was all alone in the jet with a bottle of wine.

Terseer Waya a.ka. Kiddwaya is the son of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Terry Waya.

Watch the video below;

Kiddwaya paid $8k dollars flying a private Jet from Abuja to Lagos for the show. Bruh you got no business inside that house , you should be among the organizers… pic.twitter.com/EXXKMXVLo4 — Petyr (@gizzle_pablo) July 25, 2020

