Housemate at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Kaisha has finally spoken about who she would have loved to be the head of house.

It would be recalled that Ozo was close to winning the HOH but Lucy emerge winner instead some hours ago and she went on to choose Prince to be her deputy meaning both of them are exempted from possible eviction this week.

However, things took a dramatic turn this morning when the whole house was on havoc as Tolani and Ka3na exchanged some heated words which made all housemates go into a yoga session just to heal themselves.

Kaisha while speaking to Biggy during her diary session have now noted that she would have love Ozo become the head of house instead of Lucy.

According to Kaisha, Ozo is real and has not been faking his personality ever since they began their adventure at the reality show and this are the key attributes needed in a leader.

She said:

“Lucy is a nice person and She was lucky to win the HOH like I said it’s a Game of Luck .”

“I would have preferred Ozo because he has been very real and I don’t think he’s gonna be proud during his tenure. I’m sure he would be fair.”

See Kaisha speaking about Ozo below:

See also: BBNaija: “The house is not fun, the housemates are fake” – Kaisha expresses why she is disappointed in the show