The Big Brother Naija Live Eviction show took place last night with some of the housemates sharing their experiences in the house so far.

Ozo used the medium to clear the air on his relationship between two housemates he is close to in the house, Dorathy and Nengi.

He explained that he is close friends with Dorathy, but then he finds Nengi really attractive.

"I find Nengi attractive. Dora is my close friend. I'm not trying to play both parties." So are you trying play one party?🙃#BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/aPqFHBIPqy — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) July 26, 2020

Recall that on Friday night, July 24, Ozo and Nengi spoke like very close friends would do in the lounge. During their conversation, they chuckled and smile before they went to bed.

Ozo was also put on the spot by some housemates with Nengi present. He was asked why he hadn’t made a move to spend time with Nengi even though he made it known she was his spec.

Ozo admitted that when it comes to physical attributes, Nengi was, in fact, his spec. However, he was closer to Dorathy than any other female housemate.

