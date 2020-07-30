Housemates at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show might have just spent 10 days in the house but Erica is already fed up with the situation of things.

Erica who has been having a good time in the house ever since the show started seems to be fed up of the drama happening amidst housemates as she opens up to Layocon on how tired she is.

The beauty queen while speaking with Laycon who has now become the man of wisdom and adviser amidst housemates stated that she’s fed up with behaviours of her colleagues in the house.

According to Erica, she can’t wait till Sunday when the first eviction show will be held as a part of her wants to leave the show as quick as possible but indicated that she needs to stay put because of her career.

See video of Erica speaking below:

