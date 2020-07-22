The Lockdown housemate who has about 87,000 followers on the picture-sharing app, recently became verified, making him the first housemate to attain such recognition.
His management shared a screenshot of his verified Instagram bio and they described the achievement as ‘grace’.
See reactions
itslayconfanpage wrote “Congratulations to us…Man like Laycon..Man with the brain
prettyestilove wrote “God’s grace is all i see.. organic followers matters.”
cindy_elechi wrote “Seriously all I see is unrefined grace”
ameenat_o wrote “No quicker verification in BBN history !!! My boy carry grace ! “
iamfrequencie wrote “No it’s not just Grace it’s “Unlimited Grace bro”
