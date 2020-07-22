If not Nengi, then its Laycon or vice versa. Earlier today, TheInfong reported Nengi as breaking records with the news of her first endorsement deal while still in the house but now, Laycon is the next record breaker as he becomes the first housemate to be verified on Instagram.

The 26-year-old singer who gave many a bad impression about him when he first appeared on stage, has unbelievable won the hearts of many because of how intelligent he is.