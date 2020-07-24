BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy has revealed that she has a crush on Senator Dino Melaye, a former Kogi-West lawmaker. Dorathy is arguably one of the most talked about housemate of the ongoing reality TV show.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos revealed that Dino Melaye is her own celebrity crush. Kiddwaya discovered this during the Thursday night arena games.

During the arena games, housemates were made to answer questions about each other and Kiddwaya answered the question about Dorathy.

In his question tag, Kiddwaya was asked to name the housemate whose celebrity crush is the Nigerian senator.

Kiddwaya then gave Dora as his answer which was correct as she wrote down Dino Melaye in her form earlier filled in the house.

Biggie had earlier in the day distributed forms to the housemates to fill out personal traits, nicknames etc.

