Big Brother Naija fans investigated into the past social media activity of ‘lockdown’ housemate, Lucy and uncovered series of tweets that may possibly anger fans of some housemates of the previous editions. Lucy was an ardent follower of the show before she finally entered this year’s show and in the past, she naturally tweeted her thoughts regarding the show. However, there’s a particular tweet that fans say she was shading 2019 Winner, Mercy and another tweet where she called for the disqualification of 2018 finalist, Cee-c

Sharing the screenshot, the one twitter user wrote ;

Lucy shaded Mercy, Ceece and Tacha ? Nawooo..

To prospective #BBnaija housemates please always delete your tweets immediately you are sure to be in biggie house better still create new account and deactivate your old account..Help yourself first

If it was someone else.. Like Nina or miracle or Alex, you know they would have been disqualified.. #foulplay — LUCY OFFICIAL #BBNAIJA2020 (@LucianaEdet) April 18, 2018

Foul play.. Ceec should be disqualified. — LUCY OFFICIAL #BBNAIJA2020 (@LucianaEdet) April 18, 2018

