Lilo and Eric of the BBNaija Lockdown house are on to a great love story. From all indications the Lilo and Eric ship aka ‘Leric’ has taken off. The two hit it off from the very first day and have been inseparable since then. At first we weren’t sure if Eric was pitching his tent with Lilo or Erica but we are gaining some clarity on that. It is definitely a ‘Lilo and Eric’ tent.

They have even gone as far as introducing family. Yesterday morning Lilo introduced Eric to her family, virtually of course. She showed him a picture of her family, that’s as good an introduction as the BBNaija Lockdown house can accommodate.

Last night, during a loved up moment, Lilo reiterated that she is dating a Lagos big boy outside the house but Eric can still try harder as he may never know the circumstances surrounding her relationship.

