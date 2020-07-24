The very first housemates brawl of the Big Brother Naija: Lockdown reality TV show was experienced today as female housemates, Ka3na and Wathoni had a go at each other.

The two ladies earlier in the day, got into a rift with each other, exchanging harsh words as other housemates tried to cool the heated situation. Ka3na and Wathoni were both spotted in the house hurling insults at each other while their colleagues tried to separate them quickly, before it escalated any further.

The moment was captured by viewers on camera and in a video that’s now serving rounds on social media, an angry Ka3na is seen and can be heard screaming and warning Wathoni to stay off her lane and avoid her.

“She has no right to call my name like that. I will not tolerate that nonsense. Let her keep calm and avoid me. I don’t know why my name was called in the first place. If you try me I will finish you”, Ka3na yelled.

Watch the video below,

