Nengi has taken viewers by surprise after she flaunted her impressive collection of shoes and clothes. Nengi took viewers by surprise when she opened her boxes filled with myriad shoes and clothes which has now given the impression that she came to the Big Brother house fully prepared.

It’s been widely speculated that the 22-year-old ex-beauty pageant and model must have studied Mercy’s script as she was seen with bag full of stiletto shoes, clothes, perfumes among other things.

Seeing how loaded her bag is, viewers of the reality TV show took to social media to react, with many saying she “came fully prepared”.

According to Nengi, the shoes are her own brand. Check out some of the photos of her fully loaded bag below,

