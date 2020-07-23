BBNaija housemates are already heating up their energies in the house as they put their singing and dancing skills to test in the absence of tasks from Big Brother. While several housemates were in their best behavior, singing, and dancing, “heavily gifted” Dorathy and handsome Ozo were lost in their little lust world.
Ozo who has denied Nengi could be seen on the lap of Dorathy while she runs her hands through his beards.
Although Ozo was the one who yearned and asked for Dorathy’s touch, who could tell he was loving the feeling her fingers gave him.
Little wonder he quickly ran to her when Lilo tried forcing a marriage between him and Nengi on his neck.
Watch the short video clip below:
Invade you missed this 💃💃#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/86bBKDimWy
— The E4ma👩🍳❤ (@the_E4ma) July 23, 2020
HOT NOW
- Lovely photos of Emanuella as she celebrates 10th birthday
- BBNaija: Ozo explains what will happen to their kids if Nengi and him were to get married (VIDEO)
- Breaking: Hushpuppi has been released as confirmed by information from US federal Bureau of Prisons (Details)
Discussion about this post