Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi has revealed that she can never be in a relationship with Ozo or any other housemate in the show. Nengi said this on Sunday while having a conversation with Wathoni, the deputy head of house.

“In this house, it has to be friendship and nothing more than that.

“I told Ozo that I have someone I’m dating, he changed my life outside the house, so why would I come here and disrespect him, I’m not going to do that,” she said.

Recall Nengi emerged as the first head of house which gave her the privilege to pick a deputy to share the special room with .

The housemates, especially Wathoni, were surprised at her choice of deputy as they expected her to pick a male housemate to share the room with.

