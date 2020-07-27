Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi has revealed that she can never be in a relationship with Ozo or any other housemate in the show. Nengi said this on Sunday while having a conversation with Wathoni, the deputy head of house.
“In this house, it has to be friendship and nothing more than that.
“I told Ozo that I have someone I’m dating, he changed my life outside the house, so why would I come here and disrespect him, I’m not going to do that,” she said.
Recall Nengi emerged as the first head of house which gave her the privilege to pick a deputy to share the special room with .
The housemates, especially Wathoni, were surprised at her choice of deputy as they expected her to pick a male housemate to share the room with.
I hope #Ozo heard this …he should move on #bbnaijialockdown #BBNaija #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/YE6bY6JUma
— Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) July 27, 2020
