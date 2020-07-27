After the few days reign of Nengi as the Head of House in the Big Brother Naija house, a new Head of House was selected on Monday.

This comes after the house mates underwent different games.

Lucy became the Head of House after a serious challenge following a tie with Ozo.

The incumbent head of house, Nengi was not allowed to participate in the game and she was not allowed to be chosen as Deputy by the new Head of House.

The incumbent HOH -Nengi- will not participate in tonight's HOH game; neither can she be chosen as Deputy HOH.#BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/OS12ROMWvr — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) July 27, 2020

Biggie also revealed that except for the new head of house and deputy, others housemates were up for eviction.

ALL housemates, except the new HOH and Deputy, will be up for possible eviction tonight. 🔒🔒🔒#BBNaijaLockdown — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) July 27, 2020

The challenge for the Head of House started with Laycon leading on the scoreboard.

