It has been a stressful day for housemates of the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show and the head of house, Lucy couldn’t control her emotions during her diary session.

The house was on havoc earlier this morning when Tolani and Ka3na exchanged some heated conversation.

Tolani could be seen lashing out at Ka3na while the whole house were having the meal as she went as far as using the ‘F’ word before she stormed out of the dinning room.

Though things have calmed down, Lucy when questioned by Biggy on the situation of things broke down in tears as she narrated how frustrating it is to be surrounded by adults who can’t control themselves.

Lucy noted how she wished Biggy could chip something positive into the housemates that will make them come back to their senses.

See video of Lucy crying during her diary session below:

