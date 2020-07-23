Reality TV show, Big Brother’ Naija’s house has been eventful and fun today all thanks to the Neo who advised they hold a singing session.
The idea of singing revealed tons of hidden talents within the housemates.
Laycon, lighted up the flame with a freestyle whilst Erica and Prince came in with a John Legend duet.
However, Head of house and former beauty queen Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson could not let the party pass her by as she quickly changed into a more revealing outfit to show off her backside.
Watch the videos below:
Look at my baby nengi having fun 😍😍😍😍 @nengiofficial_ #NengiCamePrepared #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/tcIXMOylpo
— QueenHighlights NengiRoyals 👑 kiddWaya Sidechic (@CruiseQueenn) July 23, 2020
HOT NOW
- Lovely photos of Emanuella as she celebrates 10th birthday
- BBNaija: Ozo explains what will happen to their kids if Nengi and him were to get married (VIDEO)
- Breaking: Hushpuppi has been released as confirmed by information from US federal Bureau of Prisons (Details)
Discussion about this post