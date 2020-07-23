Reality TV show, Big Brother’ Naija’s house has been eventful and fun today all thanks to the Neo who advised they hold a singing session.

The idea of singing revealed tons of hidden talents within the housemates.

Laycon, lighted up the flame with a freestyle whilst Erica and Prince came in with a John Legend duet.

However, Head of house and former beauty queen Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson could not let the party pass her by as she quickly changed into a more revealing outfit to show off her backside.

Watch the videos below:

HOT NOW