The young sailor from Edo State said he once dated a girl for eight years without having canal knowledge of each other.

He disclosed this during a chat with fellow housemates, where they were formally introducing themselves to each other and answering questions thrown at them.

“She is a good girl, we dated for eight years, we did not have sex,” he said.

Brighto narrated his relationship story. Talked about a lady he dated for 8years without Sex.. What a man😎#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/1KNYDneXE1 — Big Brother Naija 2020 (@2020_bbn) July 22, 2020

Brighto is the youngest of six children in his family. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications.

