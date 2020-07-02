Ex-BBNnaija housemate, Omoshola revealed in a recent episode of the BBNaija reunion his strong love for another former housemate, KimOprah.

As it is becoming a usual thing for the BBNaija Reunion show, more and more about the ex-housemates and their love lives are revealed.

The main highlight of their gathering was the speculated love affair between, Omashola, and Kim Oprah.

The supposed love birds had time to talk about their relationship with each other during the session. Omoshola at this time bluntly declared his feelings for Kim Oprah.

Omashola revealed openly how he desperately wants the beautiful star and would do anything to her back. This statement from Omoshola has made people believe that the duo has been in a secret relationship.

Watch the video below,

