Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate Ozo seems to be fed up with the behaviours of some male housemates at the show who are not giving him the privacy he deserves.

Ozo who has formed a good relationship with Nengi has now taken the case to his bestie Dorathy who has been consistent in giving him listening ears.

The young entrepreneur and model could be seen talking to Dorathy about the kind of treatment he’s receiving from Prince and Kiddwaya who are not letting him have the best private time with Nengi.

According to Ozo, Prince and Kiddwaya are used to interrupting the flows of things when he’s talking with Nengi and would love that to stop as soon as possible.

Dorathy who seems surprised at the accusation was speechless as she just continued to ponder about what Ozo must have been going through.

Watch video of Ozo having the conversation with Dorathy below:

