The BBNaija season 5 is getting heated up, while every other housemates except for HOH, Lucy and her deputy, Prince are up for eviction, it however looks like we will keep getting the dramas.

Well, the recent drama happened as Ozo looked unhappy after Prince positioned Nengi in a ‘dog gy-style position’ during the spin the bottle game not too long ago.

The game was so interesting that we saw Ozo give Nengi a lap dance, Katrina grinding on Eric, while Lilo looked on, a little pissed.. and a whole lot more.

Watch the moment Prince put Nengi in that position, with Ozo’s reaction;

Omo that doggie wey dem give Nengi pain Ozo o. 😭 see baba face 😭😭 #BBNaijialockdown2020 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/0ZJKkxBlw4 — DemoLa (@Demo__UK) July 27, 2020