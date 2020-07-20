Bbnaija House mate Nengi has hits 100k followers on Instagram Under 13 Hours among others. The Ex-beauty queen who happens to be a contestant in the BBnaija Season 5 has been the talk of all on social media along with the big busty Dorathy. Its almost a wonder that she managed the to reach the milestone faster than her fellow housemate Dorathy who has been causing commotion on social media with her big bust.
A controversy about her actual age may be one of the reasons that has propelled her popularity.
Check out her Instagram profile below:
HOT NOW
- Nigerians blast Sophie Alakija for her ‘romantic’ birthday message to Wizkid -See what she wrote
- After my credit card, my s*x toys are one of the things I can’t live without – Actress Juliet Ibrahim | Video
- I was shot on purpose by my fellow soldier for killing too many Boko Haram- Ex-Sniper Soldier narrates the story of how he was betrayed
Discussion about this post