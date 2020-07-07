Controversial Reality TV Star, Natacha Akide, widely known as Tacha owned the night in the latest episode of the BBNaija Reunion show after her comments caused a stir on the when she claimed she has never used an insulting word on anyone before.

The queen of highlight gave the biggest highlight when she claimed that nobody can testify she has insulted anyone. The host, Ebuka jumped out from his seat, totally shocked at the unreserved Tacha claiming to be someone else.

One would wonder why Tacha was disqualified from the show in the first place, Perhaps, we have all forgotten the never-ending vendetta between her and the current BBnaija champion, Mercy Eke.

Venita’s jaw dropped together with the other housemates as they found her claim to be nothing but lies.

Watch the video below:

