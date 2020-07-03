Last night’s episode of the BBNaija Reunion had its focus on Venita Akpofure, one of the most sought after female housemates of the season.

Venita, a mother, was linked with Omashola and Frodd in the Big Brother house and both men have during the reunion show, confirmed that they were both beguiled by Venita.

Omashola shared how he’d talked to Frodd to leave Venita to him – an agreement which he says Frodd didn’t live up to.

Omashola revealed that when he realized that Frodd was still flirting around with Venita despite the talk they had, decided to kiss Esther (who Frodd was involved with too) to get at Frodd.

Omashola also revealed that at one point, he was ready to fight Frodd over Venita and risk being evicted from the show.

Watch the video below,

