Barely 3 days to the commencement of the BBNaija season 5, Ngerians are eagerly waiting to know who the new housemates are.

However, in a recent statement, Nigerian crossdresser, Daniel Anthony has claimed that he is one of the housemates of the new season.

He made this known via his social media page.

Anthony also called for someone who can manage his social media accounts while he is in the Big Brother house. He also canvassed for people’s support as he begged Nigerians to vote for him.

While its yet to be confirm if he is saying the truth or not, Anthony could be the first crossdresser to feature in a reality TV show in Nigeria.

The BBNaija season 5 is set to start airing on July 19, 2020, and organisers have also revealed the mouthwatering prizes the winner goes home with.

HOT NOW