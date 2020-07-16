Barely 3 days to the commencement of the BBNaija season 5, Ngerians are eagerly waiting to know who the new housemates are.
However, in a recent statement, Nigerian crossdresser, Daniel Anthony has claimed that he is one of the housemates of the new season.
He made this known via his social media page.
Anthony also called for someone who can manage his social media accounts while he is in the Big Brother house. He also canvassed for people’s support as he begged Nigerians to vote for him.
While its yet to be confirm if he is saying the truth or not, Anthony could be the first crossdresser to feature in a reality TV show in Nigeria.
The BBNaija season 5 is set to start airing on July 19, 2020, and organisers have also revealed the mouthwatering prizes the winner goes home with.
View this post on Instagram
Cross dresser, Jay boogie hints on going into the BBNaija house. Big Brother Naija season 5 is schedule to start on 19th of July, The winner will be going home with 30Million cash and other prizes amounting to 85Million in total. . . However, fast rising cross dresser, Daniel Anthony popularly known as Jay Boogie took to his Instagram to notify fans that he needs someone to manage his social media account when he gets into the BBNaija house.
HOT NOW
- Angry neighbours confront man for beating up his wife till she almost passed out (Video)
- I enjoyed watching my 4-month-old baby being defiled by her father” – Mother reveals
- My father didn’t help my acting career- Yul Edochie opens up on how RMD, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot made him become Nollywood star
Discussion about this post