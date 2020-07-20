Rebecca Nengi Hampson, an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State and a housemate of BBNaija season 5, has been accused of lying about her age.

The former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who said she is 22 years old have been trending on twitter after some Nigerians alleged that she contested for MBGN in 2017 as a 23-year-old.

Read their reactions below;

“She do MBGN for 2017 as 23 year old, now for BBN 2020 she be 22? Wonderful stuff” – Sayolroko

“Lobatan nengi brought football age” – Aramide

“Right from miss peace and tourism her age no dey increase. She did MBGN twice with same age🤣🤣🤣” – Beryl

“I just saw her face and I was she’s 23?? Hmmmmn okay oh.. If there’s football age then there’s BBnaija age” – Antonie

“She is scripted ex housemate will be d cause of her challenges. 3 of them are following her. Na wa” – Joyce

“I don know that babe from our uniport days since 2013.. She won one Queen of Trust pageant in 2013.. The lie dey make my head pain me😂, But all thesame we move🙌.. Nengi for the money sha😂” – Missybenny

“Her Age is like the situation of the country,e no deh move forward” – Nduka

