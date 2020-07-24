Last night, the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 housemates sat Ozo down as they questioned him as to why he hasn’t made a move on Nengi since she showed interest in him and vice verse.

The late-night talk became interesting as the housemates engaged both Ozo and Nengi in a conversation concerning the state of their relationship in the house.

Housemates believed that Ozo should have been with Nengi as Lilo is with Eric a long time ago but he objects saying there is more time to make that move.

Nengi chips in saying “Time is going”, prompting him to make that move before she changes her mind about him.

Recall that Nengi openly had a conversation with him where she told him of her intentions when she meets a man she feels attracted to.

Ozo mentioned Dorathy, describing her as different from all the females including Nengi and that she is the only female housemate he has bonded with so well unlike the other females in the house.

