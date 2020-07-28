Lucy’s tenure as ‘Head Of House’ has witnessed a serious fight over food, between BBNaija housemates, Ka3na and Tolanibaj.

Tolanibaj asked for more food after eating earlier, and Ka3na asked her to wait a bit while she serves others who have not had breakfast at all.

This provoked Tolani so much and she ended up hurling demeaning insults at Ka3na and walking out on the housemates.

Being the head of the house, Lucy sought the best way to handle the situation, to no avail. Praise also tried reducing the tension but ended up exchanging words with Lucy.

