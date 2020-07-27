Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Neo and Vee finally had that deep romantic talk their relationship have been missing ever since the show started.

With the show getting more intense on a daily basis, Neo and Vee are finally getting to know each other and it seems their relationship is getting better by the day.

Vee has now finally disclosed how she felt about the relationship as she noted how glad she would be if the relationship go smoothly between them.

Not putting all trust on Neo, Vee stated that if their relationship works out it does and if it does not work out then both parties will have to move and find a better place for themselves.

See video of Vee speaking to Neo below:

