Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has yet again set another record as she recently showed up her customized number plates which had her BBNaija nickname crested on it.

Mercy shared the photo on her Snapchat account and simply captioned it: Make Way.

See photo below ;

The reality star and entrepreneur recently opened up on what has become of the prize money in an Instagram live conversation with a Ugandan media personality Denzel.

She said;

“I’ve been working really really hard lately. God has been amazing and I can probably say the money is still intact.

“Yes, the money was a motivation for me because you know, a lot of people from here and there will say, she’s a woman, she’s coming out, she’s going to eat her money, she’s not going to work hard, she going to spend it because everybody knows I like to dress up, I like good things.

“So, they all had that in mind. Oh she’s gonna squander the money, she’s going to throw it around, she’s going to party. But as God may have it, that’s why I always use God, so as God may have it, that money is somewhere and it’s bigger than what it was before.

“And the bank is proud of me. It’s a new bank they created for me to fill in that money. Right now, Heritage Bank is proud of me. From what was there before and what is there right now, I know they must be really proud of me, yeah”

