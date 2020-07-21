Earlier today, The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates got together to bond. They talked about themselves and their backgrounds.

Apparently, the discussion they had was aimed at knowing one another.

It got to Dorathy Bachor’s turn, and she issued a stern warning to the housemates, pleading with them not to talk about her breasts, while she shares her story. Seems as though Dorathy already knew that the housemates will drool over her bosoms rather than hearing her speak.

“Before I start, nobody should insult my breast, let us just leave my breast out of this conversation”, Dorathy warned.

Dorathy Bachor left jaws hanging when she appeared on our screens. Not only is her personality sassy and fun so far, but her gigantic ‘melons’ have also gotten a lot of people glued to their screens.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos who believes ‘she is the only one who should make you smile’ appears to be doing just that as her male fans are already setting their tents in Camp Dorothy.

Watch the video below;

