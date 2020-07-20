It looks like the controversies that comes with BBNaija is about to start fully following the lunch of the show last night.

Fans of the housemates have commence digging into their life prior to coming into the House.

During the launch show, one of the housemates, Praise, who was welcomed by the show’s host, Ebuka, revealed to him that he’s a single man, which has obviously had ladies on the lookout.

Well, it looks like his declaration has made fans to do some research on him and it’s in this vein that it’s been discovered that not only might he not be single, but he might also be a father.

As the banter and reactions to the new housemates are currently flooding social media, a Twitter user took to their platform to share screenshots of Praise, with his wife and a kid that’s supposedly his just moments after he declared to the show’s anchor, Ebuka, that he’s single.

See screenshots below:

HOT NOW