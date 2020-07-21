Big brother Naija housemate, Victoria Adeyele, popularly known as Vee, has revealed her choice of phones.

The 23 Lagos-based musicians who were born and raised in London, said that she is an iPhone person and hates Android phones touching her hand.

She made this known during the question and answer session where they told each other about themselves and then answered questions thrown at them.

Android or iPhone? her fellow housemates asked she replied; “I don’t even like Androids touching my hand, I’m an iPhone person.”

This statement didn’t go down well with viewers and they have taken to Twitter to react, see some tweets below…

