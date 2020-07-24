BBNaija lockdown housemate, Lilo was caught on camera trying to use her legs to size up Eric’s banana while Eric quickly held her leg to abort her mission.

As hours draw into days in the big brother house, these two are beginning to get unusually close as they can both been seen together almost all the time and rarely communicating with other housemates.

The romantic birds have now taken their friendship to another level of cuddling and eating together.

Watch video;

Last night, the love heads were pictured in a sticky pose where Lilo’s foot was spotted in Eric’s pubic area while he held on to her leg. Even though we are unsure of what her intentions were, it seems Eric held her leg as a “preventive measure”.