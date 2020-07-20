A lovely family photo of BBNaija housemate Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu has surfaced on social media.
In the photo, Ozo was seen posing with his two sister who are medical doctors. It could be noticed that Ozo’s father is also a medical doctor.
Ozo’s mother was also dressed up in a way that suggest she may be a professor while the other sister appeared in her lawyer’s outfit.
See photo below:
Ozo was the first Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate. He was raised in a home where education is valued a lot and every member of the family is encouraged to achieve academic excellence.
He is a Consultant and entrepreneur who once worked with UEFA Federation in Europe. His Instagram handle is @StickyMena.
