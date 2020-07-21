BBNAIJA lockdown housemate, Neo Akpofure has made a rather shocking revelation about how he was birthed into the world. According to the 26-year-old, during the get-to-know each other session in the house, his mother was driving when she purportedly started having contractions and eventually gave birth to him right there in the car.

His revelation shocked virtually all of the other housemates as they pondered about the possibility of the situation. Neo however went on to project his mother as a strong woman as he went on telling his colleagues about himself.

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure popularly referred to as Neo, is a ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native. Although he describes himself as fun, tolerant, loving and smart, he won’t hesitate to be Indaboski Bahose when it comes to issues concerning bullying and inequality

Neo has earlier revealed that he’s always remained grateful, knowing that God is greater than my ups and downs. Since I no spoil person own, no body fit spoil my own.

HOT NOW