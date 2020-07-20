Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Praise is another housemate to be fingered by social media ‘diggers’ in this year’s edition.

Just few hours after the housemate claimed to be single, Nigerians have dug up photos of his engagement, his alleged wife and kid.

He was spotted in the house hanging out with Vee and fans already believe the two may have something to do in the game.

They apparently seem to be getting along well as Vee was seen sitting on his lap.

Praise, a 28-year-old from Enugu, doubles as a fitness and personal trainer, dancer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.

