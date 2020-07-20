Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Praise is another housemate to be fingered by social media ‘diggers’ in this year’s edition.
Just few hours after the housemate claimed to be single, Nigerians have dug up photos of his engagement, his alleged wife and kid.
He was spotted in the house hanging out with Vee and fans already believe the two may have something to do in the game.
They apparently seem to be getting along well as Vee was seen sitting on his lap.
Praise, a 28-year-old from Enugu, doubles as a fitness and personal trainer, dancer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.
Check out photos/Video below;
HOT NOW
- Why I married Lateef Lawal despite his 5 wives and many kids – Liz Anjorin finally speaks up
- See photos of a pregnant woman with an abnormal baby bump that is going viral online -How many babies do you think she is carrying?
- Na man you be -Omotola Ekehinde applauds husband for flying private jet to the US to bring their children back home
Discussion about this post