It seems unbelievable to say the BBNaija housemates Nengi and Ozo wouldn’t kiss at any opportunity they get.

The housemates had a truth or dare game session Monday night and Ozo was dared to kiss Nengi for 30 minutes, which she refused, saying she would rather drink.

This took the other housemates by surprise as they thought the two were cool to indulge in that already. Fast forward to after the games, Nengi explained to Prince why she didn’t kiss him.

“Kissing me is a big deal, it’s such a big deal. It’s not an easy thing, it’s something people wait for years to do.” she told him.

When Ozo asked why she said; “Have you seen me?”

