The Big Brother Naija season 5 finally kicked off on the 20th of July, 2020 and the housemates are already entertaining viewers.
In a video making the rounds on social media, one of the housemate, Tochi can be heard saying his spec is a ‘guy’.
This happened when he was introducing himself to his fellow housemate, seemingly goofed when trying to mention the gender as he was describing his specifications when it comes to relationship.
Other housemates reacted hysterically and he quickly realized his mistake and broke into laughter.
See the hilarious video below;
I like a guy.. Wonderful #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/yn6GEI44Qv
— Sweet Potato ✨ (@Drewbaba) July 19, 2020
